‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 6 Instant Reactions



Van Lathan and Charles Holmes hop in the speeder to discuss their favorite episode of Star Wars television to date with the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett (04:03). They discuss the return of yet another fan favorite character and how they have developed since we last saw them (23:56). Then they discuss the conflict of Tatooine and who is making moves against the syndicate (44:05), all before discussing what they thing think the finale might bring and how Boba Fett will need to make a big showing next episode (1:08:54).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

