‘Peacemaker’ Finale, Season Awards, and Steve Agee

Mal and Van give their thoughts on the season and give out superlatives before talking to Economos himself

By Mallory Rubin and Van Lathan
Warner Bros. Premiere Of “The Suicide Squad” - Arrivals Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Do you really wanna taste it? Mal and Van do! They sit down to discuss the season finale of Peacemaker as well as break down their thoughts on the entire season and what they would like to see out of Season 2 (03:27). They then give out there season superlatives, including best fight, best suit, and many more (51:06). Finally they are joined by Economos himself, actor Steve Agee, to talk about what it was like to work on the hit show (74:09).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Van Lathan
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

