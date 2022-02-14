 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl Trailer Roundup

Joanna, Van, and Charles react to trailers for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ and more

By Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
The House of Midnight is full as Joanna, Van, and Charles discuss the latest news and trailers that dropped from the Super Bowl. They begin by diving deep into the wild Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (02:56). They also give their takes on Nope (50:34), Jurassic World Dominion (57:08), and the massive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (66:01).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

