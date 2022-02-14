Super Bowl Trailer Roundup



The House of Midnight is full as Joanna, Van, and Charles discuss the latest news and trailers that dropped from the Super Bowl. They begin by diving deep into the wild Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (02:56). They also give their takes on Nope (50:34), Jurassic World Dominion (57:08), and the massive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (66:01).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

