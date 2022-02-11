 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kirsten Dunst’s Oscar Nom, Brooklyn Beckham’s Cooking Show, and Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard’s Mattress Pad

Plus, some self-care recommendations in honor of Valentine’s Day

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” - Season 19


It’s a great week for Tea Time because both Kirsten Dunst and Kristen Stewart walked away with Oscar nominations (1:05). It costs a whopping $100K per episode to make Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking show (13:49). Some self-care recommendations in honor of Valentine’s Day (24:19), and truly, how did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard accidentally fill their mattress pad with a protein shake (50:20)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

Finding the Right Roles in Philly and Brooklyn, and Recapping the Trade Deadline

Plus, KOC still believes the Bucks are the safe pick to win it all

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘The Challenge’ Hall of Fame: Emily Schromm

Emily stops by to talk about how she got discovered for the ‘Real World,’ some of her favorite memories from ‘The Challenge,’ and what she’s been up to since

By Johnny Bananas

UFC 271 Weigh-in Show: The Middleweight Puzzle, Adesanya’s Stardom, and How Much Has Whittaker Improved?

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy went live on Spotify Greenroom as the fighters stepped to the scales in Houston ahead of UFC 271

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more
Play

How Ben Simmons Fits on the Brooklyn Nets

KOC explains why Ben Simmons benefits from being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, how he fits with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on offense, and how he can help stabilize the Nets’ defense

By Kevin O'Connor

It’s Time to Recognize Trey Hendrickson As an Elite Pass Rusher

The Bengals defensive end has come into his own during the team’s playoff run. But his rise as a star defensive talent began years ago.

By Ben Solak

What Kind of Club Would Everton Like to Be?

The "People’s Club" of Liverpool has been trapped in a cycle of mediocrity despite a decorated history and a lot of money spent. How did we get here, and what can the hiring of Frank Lampard change going forward?

By Micah Peters