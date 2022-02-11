Kirsten Dunst’s Oscar Nom, Brooklyn Beckham’s Cooking Show, and Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard’s Mattress Pad

It’s a great week for Tea Time because both Kirsten Dunst and Kristen Stewart walked away with Oscar nominations (1:05). It costs a whopping $100K per episode to make Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking show (13:49). Some self-care recommendations in honor of Valentine’s Day (24:19), and truly, how did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard accidentally fill their mattress pad with a protein shake (50:20)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
