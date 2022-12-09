 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baker Mayfield Was There for Two Days

Plus, Russell Dorsey joins the show to discuss all the latest from MLB’s Winter Meetings

By Jason Goff
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the wild ending of Thursday night’s game between the Raiders and Rams (01:30). Russell Dorsey joins the show to discuss all the latest from MLB’s Winter Meetings (12:55). They dive into the lack of moves made by the White Sox as well as their continuing issues, the shortstop market, and why the Cubs decided to sign Cody Bellinger. Then, former Bears defensive end Adewale Ogunleye joins the show to discuss his post-football career in the finance world, his experience in playing in Chicago, Lovie Smith, the 2006-07 Super Bowl run, and more (36:56). After randomly seeing Joey Chestnut on TV, Jason asks why we are all so infatuated with this man (01:11:44). Last but not least, Jason congratulates longtime Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes for receiving the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award (01:17:49).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Adewale Ogunleye and Russell Dorsey
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

