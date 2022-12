Matt is joined by actor, producer, writer, and co-owner of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney to talk about the back story and business model of his documentary series Welcome to Wrexham. Rob talks about how he pitched the show to the head of FX, how he bought the team with Ryan Reynolds, and the unique relationship between the business of the show and the business of the team.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Rob McElhenney

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

