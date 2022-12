It’s podcasting’s most exclusive event of the year, the first annual Townie Awards. This is a show made up of awards created by us, based on our own interpretations of the weirdest year in Hollywood. In Part 1, Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to give out the Most Baffling Success Award, the Publicist Fail of the Year Award, the Jeff “Albanian Army” Bewkes Award for Quote I’ll Probably Regret, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify