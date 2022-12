This week YouTube closed on a multi-billion dollar deal to take over NFL Sunday Ticket, marking the next major sign of sports television’s inevitable transition to streaming. Matt is joined by Ben Mullin from The New York Times to discuss why YouTube made this deal, why Apple failed, and what this means for the future of streaming sports.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ben Mullin

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

