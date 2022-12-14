 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Across the Spider-Verse,’ DC News, and Armchair CEO

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Midnight Boys return to talk about the newest trailer for Across the Spider-Verse and what they hope to see in the long-awaited sequel (06:43). Then, they discuss the multiple stories of big changes to the DCEU slate (13:49) and later play another game of armchair CEO with James Gunn’s new DC (39:49).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

