Phil Rosenthal on ‘Somebody Feed Phil’



Larry weighs on the recent anti-semitic rhetoric being advertised from celebrities like Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and Dave Chapelle before answering some of your mailbag questions. He’s then joined by television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal to discuss his new book Somebody Feed Phil the Book, which serves as a companion to his ongoing Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil. They begin by talking about how the book came together and the delicious experience at a Georgia 7-Eleven in his youth that inspired his lifelong obsession with travel and food (36:05). Phil then details how the TV show came to fruition, from the inspiration he received from his friend Ray Romano’s Italy trip to a bizarre pitching experience he had with the Travel Channel (48:00). After the break they dive into the challenges of making a travel show, and where Phil would like to go next (1:15:11). Finally, Phil gives some flowers to his departed father and shares some advice to folks looking to get into the entertainment industry (1:36:46).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Phil Rosenthal

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Assistance: Brian Waters

