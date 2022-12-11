 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phil Rosenthal on ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Larry is joined by television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal to discuss his new book ‘Somebody Feed Phil the Book’, which serves as a companion to his ongoing Netflix show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Celebrities Visit Build - January 12, 2018 Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images


Larry weighs on the recent anti-semitic rhetoric being advertised from celebrities like Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and Dave Chapelle before answering some of your mailbag questions. He’s then joined by television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal to discuss his new book Somebody Feed Phil the Book, which serves as a companion to his ongoing Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil. They begin by talking about how the book came together and the delicious experience at a Georgia 7-Eleven in his youth that inspired his lifelong obsession with travel and food (36:05). Phil then details how the TV show came to fruition, from the inspiration he received from his friend Ray Romano’s Italy trip to a bizarre pitching experience he had with the Travel Channel (48:00). After the break they dive into the challenges of making a travel show, and where Phil would like to go next (1:15:11). Finally, Phil gives some flowers to his departed father and shares some advice to folks looking to get into the entertainment industry (1:36:46).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Phil Rosenthal
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Assistance: Brian Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

A MESS at UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett Robs Jared Gordon, a Forgettable Main Event, and Glover—Somehow—Gets His Moment!

The guys react to one of the stranger main cards in recent history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

England Knocked Out By France, Plus Looking Ahead to the Semifinals

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Carl Anka to discuss England’s exit from the World Cup and preview Morocco, Argentina, and Croatia in the semifinals

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Top Five Bets For Week 14  

Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 14

By Raheem Palmer

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 11: ‘Christmas With You’

Freddie Prinze Jr.—and the power of music—is back, baby!

By Jodi Walker

“Harry and Meghan” Part 1 Review

Juliet and Amanda sit down for a special episode to discuss the new Netflix documentary

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Best Dog Collar Matches in Pro Wrestling History

When they said "keep your friends close and your enemies closer," we don’t think they had the dog collar match in mind

By Phil Schneider