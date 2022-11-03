Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century



Since its launch nearly 50 years ago, HBO has revolutionized and disrupted the television ecosystem, but for the past 15 years it has been challenged by a new disruptor, Netflix. Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book, It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO, and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Felix Gillette and John Koblin

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

