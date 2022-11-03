 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century

Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-NETFLIX Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images


Since its launch nearly 50 years ago, HBO has revolutionized and disrupted the television ecosystem, but for the past 15 years it has been challenged by a new disruptor, Netflix. Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book, It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO, and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television.

Email us your questions, comments, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Felix Gillette and John Koblin
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Kyrie’s Statement, the Collapse of the Brooklyn Nets, and Tampering in the NBA, Plus Logan Gives Russ and the Lakers Their Flowers

Logan and Raja discuss the latest news from the Brooklyn guard

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Fred and McTominay BLOCKED Me! Plus, Why Courtois Got in My DMs | Mark Goldbridge

The return of Mark Goldbridge, in which he spills the beans on his Twitter drama with Premier League players and the boys talk everything content creation

By Ben Foster

‘Crown Jewel’ Preview, and What Colt Cabana’s AEW Return Means

The guys also discuss the AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Greg Hyde

Champions League Group Stage Wraps, With Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica Stealing the Show

Musa and Ryan also take a bit of a look-ahead to the knockout stages and talk of whether they will miss the current format when it goes away 2024

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, Day 2: Teenage Drama Queen

Juliet Litman and Zack Peter are checking in for Day 2 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Going back to the year 2004, the duo chat about Lindsay’s romance with Aaron Carter, feud with Hilary Duff, singing career, and more.

By The Ringer Staff
Play

The NFL Trade Deadline Is Exciting Now

Ben also hits the film room to explain how A.J. Brown scored his three touchdowns against the Steelers and shares why he thinks Jets head coach Robert Saleh is making the wrong decision about Zach Wilson

By Ben Solak