The Joe Biden Semi-Boomlet, the Jerry Jones Photo, and a New Book by Anthony Bourdain



Bryan and David kick things off discussing Anthony Bourdain’s biography, Down and Out in Paradise (0:33), before weighing in on Joe Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024 against former president Donald Trump (13:44). Then, they address the Washington Post story about Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones and discuss his impact, or lack thereof, in diversifying hiring practices throughout the league (28:21). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS