Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to break down the return of Bob Iger as CEO of Disney once again. They talk about whether Disney needed to make this move or whether this was a knee-jerk reaction after a disappointing earnings report, how this is a risky move for Iger and his legacy, the new succession plan, and what the next few years of Disney will look like.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

