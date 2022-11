On program! The Midnight Boys return to discuss their favorite moments from the latest episode of Andor, as well as Cassian’s escape plans (03:06). Later, the boys weigh in on last week’s Tales of the Jedi special and some key moments in the series (47:02).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

