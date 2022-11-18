Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate



With awards season ramping up, Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg to discuss his forecast for the upcoming Oscars, including front-runners for best picture, best actor, and best actress, as well as which movies and actors could sneak their way into a nomination. They also talk about the world of Oscar voting, what typically influences votes, and if popular movies should be included more at the Oscars.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Scott Feinberg

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

