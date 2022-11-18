 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate

Matt Belloni and Scott Feinberg predict future Oscar prospects this year

By Matthew Belloni
94th Academy Awards - Back Stage Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


With awards season ramping up, Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg to discuss his forecast for the upcoming Oscars, including front-runners for best picture, best actor, and best actress, as well as which movies and actors could sneak their way into a nomination. They also talk about the world of Oscar voting, what typically influences votes, and if popular movies should be included more at the Oscars.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Scott Feinberg
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

