The Secrets of Marvel’s Magic

Matt is joined by Marvel’s executive of production and development and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore to discuss what makes Marvel so special. Nate talks about the development process when making a Marvel film, the level of familiarity with the IP required to produce and direct a Marvel movie, how they decide between making a TV show or a movie, the unconventional filmmaker hiring process, and what makes Kevin Feige so successful.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Nate Moore
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify