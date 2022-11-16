 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Secrets of Marvel’s Magic

Matt is joined by Marvel’s executive of production and development and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer Nate Moore to discuss what makes Marvel so special

By Matthew Belloni
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Atlanta Screening at Fox Theatre Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Disney


Matt is joined by Marvel’s executive of production and development and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore to discuss what makes Marvel so special. Nate talks about the development process when making a Marvel film, the level of familiarity with the IP required to produce and direct a Marvel movie, how they decide between making a TV show or a movie, the unconventional filmmaker hiring process, and what makes Kevin Feige so successful.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Nate Moore
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

