Town Hall: Apple Buying Disney? ‘SNL’s Host Problem and a Ryan Murphy Apology.

Matt and Craig also discuss the Hallmark movie appeal to major streamers and the Hollywood-China situation

By Matthew Belloni
Inditex Closes More Than 500 Stores In Russia Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images


Welcome back to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer listener questions about CNN’s lackluster election-night ratings, the host problem with SNL, Disney’s stock price and Apple’s position to potentially make an offer, the Hallmark movie appeal to major streamers, the Hollywood-China situation, Ryan Murphy’s latest success at Netflix and whether another big deal is in his future, and which streaming services are most likely to merge in the next few years.

