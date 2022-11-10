Town Hall: Apple Buying Disney? ‘SNL’s Host Problem and a Ryan Murphy Apology.

Welcome back to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer listener questions about CNN’s lackluster election-night ratings, the host problem with SNL, Disney’s stock price and Apple’s position to potentially make an offer, the Hallmark movie appeal to major streamers, the Hollywood-China situation, Ryan Murphy’s latest success at Netflix and whether another big deal is in his future, and which streaming services are most likely to merge in the next few years.
Host: Matt Belloni
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify