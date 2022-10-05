 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Andor’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys reveal their reactions to Episode 5 of ‘Andor,’ then discuss how well the ongoing ‘House of the Dragon’ series has gone compared to the original ‘Game of Thrones’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman


The Pod remembers, and so do the Midnight Boys. This week, the boys give their thoughts on the fifth episode of Andor (07:39). They discuss dissent in the gang that Cassian allies himself with (13:42), as well as what goes on with Syril and his life at home (39:24). Later, they talk about how well House of the Dragon has gone in comparison to the original Game of Thrones (51:14).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt Goes Nuclear

Matt Belloni and Eriq Gardner discuss the latest news in Angelina Jolie’s countersuit against Brad Pitt, and how it could affect their careers

By Matthew Belloni

Hidden Value and Key Matchups for Week 5’s Card

Austin and Warren break down Dolphins-Jets, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Dolphins, and Cowboys-Rams, analyzing the lines and trying to find some hidden values based on each matchup

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

‘Andor’ Does More (For the ‘Star Wars’ Universe) With Less

Even as it illuminates Cassian’s backstory, the latest ‘Star Wars’ series expands beyond its namesake and avoids the pitfalls of past prequels and spinoffs

By Ben Lindbergh

Forever Fighting Spirit: Antonio Inoki’s Five Best Matches

A look at the legend’s strong style and iconic legacy through five battles

By Phil Schneider
Play

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: WILD First Matchup Reaction

KOC and J. Kyle Mann break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Desperate Tears, 48-Hour Relationships, and More Dating Drama

Juliet and Callie break down Episodes 2 and 3 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8, discussing Romeo’s tragic fallout with Jill and the other ladies of paradise, who gets sent home, paradise fits, and emerging relationship drama

By Juliet Litman