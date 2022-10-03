‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power,’ Who Is Winning?

Matt is joined by Julia Alexander from Parrot Analytics to break down who is winning the biggest TV matchup in years, HBO’s The House of the Dragon vs. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Matt and Julia dive into Nielsen’s newly released ratings and determine which show is benefiting its host platform the most.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
