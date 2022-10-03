 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power,’ Who Is Winning?

Matt and Julia dive into Nielsen’s newly released ratings and determine which show is benefiting its host platform the most

By Matthew Belloni
Amazon Studios


Matt is joined by Julia Alexander from Parrot Analytics to break down who is winning the biggest TV matchup in years, HBO’s The House of the Dragon vs. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Matt and Julia dive into Nielsen’s newly released ratings and determine which show is benefiting its host platform the most.

Email us comments, questions, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Maggie Haberman’s Book Arrives, and How To Cover a Concussion

Plus, Shane Bacon on LIV Golf’s TV deal

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Is It Time to Give ‘Abbott Elementary’ the Belt?

Plus, talking ‘House of the Dragon’ and the new ‘Black Panther’ trailer

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway

Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences, review the week in the NFL, and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Play

Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Confrontation | Talk the Thrones

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin talk about why this scene was the payoff for several years of resentment, what their key differences are, and how they came to light in this scene particularly.

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Unveils a Villain—and Perhaps a Hero Too

The latest look at Marvel’s upcoming conclusion to Phase 4 hints at how the movie will move on in the absence of Chadwick Boseman and King T’Challa

By Daniel Chin

Suns Get Embarrassed, and Farewell Sasha

Plus, Logan and Raja discuss expectations for James Wiseman this season

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell