Ad-Supported Television Was the Past, and It Might Be the Future

Matt and Tom Ryan discuss people’s tolerance for ads these days, the growing competition in the ad-supported streaming space, and where the world of SVOD is headed in the next 5-10 years

By Matthew Belloni
Paramount+ Italian Launch Red Carpet Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images


Matt is joined by president and CEO of streaming at Paramount global and cofounder of Pluto TV Tom Ryan to talk about the free, ad-supported streaming television market. They discuss people’s tolerance for ads these days, the growing competition in the ad-supported streaming space, whether Pluto will merge into Paramount+, how the ad model changes the content offering, and where the world of SVOD is headed in the next 5-10 years.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Tom Ryan
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

