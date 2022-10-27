Ad-Supported Television Was the Past, and It Might Be the Future

Matt is joined by president and CEO of streaming at Paramount global and cofounder of Pluto TV Tom Ryan to talk about the free, ad-supported streaming television market. They discuss people’s tolerance for ads these days, the growing competition in the ad-supported streaming space, whether Pluto will merge into Paramount+, how the ad model changes the content offering, and where the world of SVOD is headed in the next 5-10 years.
