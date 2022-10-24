‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Reactions



The hierarchy of podcasting is about to forever change! The Midnight Boys come to you on a Monday to give you their weekend reactions to the hotly anticipated Black Adam (4:48). They talk about the ups and downs of the Justice Society of America, as well as the final showdown (43:29). Later, they break down the latest trailer to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (69:31).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

