‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the latest installment in the DC universe

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Warner Bros.


The hierarchy of podcasting is about to forever change! The Midnight Boys come to you on a Monday to give you their weekend reactions to the hotly anticipated Black Adam (4:48). They talk about the ups and downs of the Justice Society of America, as well as the final showdown (43:29). Later, they break down the latest trailer to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (69:31).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

