‘Andor’ Episode 7 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the new rebel alliance and the conflict surrounding Mon Mothma

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The Midnight Boys return to fix their brown collars, as well as give their reactions to the latest episode of Andor (5:41). They also talk about the conflict brewing around Mon Mothma, and what it means to be in the new rebel alliance (21:12). Later, they discuss the emotional reunion between Cassian and Maarva and how it might be one of the most emotional scenes in all of the Star Wars universe (33:35).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

