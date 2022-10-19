‘Andor’ Episode 7 Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys return to fix their brown collars, as well as give their reactions to the latest episode of Andor (5:41). They also talk about the conflict brewing around Mon Mothma, and what it means to be in the new rebel alliance (21:12). Later, they discuss the emotional reunion between Cassian and Maarva and how it might be one of the most emotional scenes in all of the Star Wars universe (33:35).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

