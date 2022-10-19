 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix Is Back, Baby!

Matt and LightShed partner Rich Greenfield discuss Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, whether this is the beginning of Netflix’s comeback, and whether the incoming ad tier and password crackdown will help or hurt the streamer

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by LightShed partner Rich Greenfield to discuss Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, in which the company announced it added 2.4 million net subscribers, which is more than was forecasted. With the stock on the rise, Matt and Rich discuss whether this is the beginning of Netflix’s comeback, how subscriber growth vs. revenue is interpreted on Wall Street, and whether the incoming ad tier and password crackdown will help or hurt the streamer.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Greenfield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

