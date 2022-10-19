Netflix Is Back, Baby!



Matt is joined by LightShed partner Rich Greenfield to discuss Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, in which the company announced it added 2.4 million net subscribers, which is more than was forecasted. With the stock on the rise, Matt and Rich discuss whether this is the beginning of Netflix’s comeback, how subscriber growth vs. revenue is interpreted on Wall Street, and whether the incoming ad tier and password crackdown will help or hurt the streamer.

Email us your questions, thoughts, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Rich Greenfield

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

