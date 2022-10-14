The Evolving Relationship Between Talent and Representation With Endeavor President Mark Shapiro



Matt is joined by president of Endeavor Mark Shapiro to discuss the future of streaming, the evolving relationship between talent and representation in the creator economy, Endeavor’s interest in sports, gambling, and the college NIL market, as well as Monday Night Football’s future at ESPN. They discuss how agencies are making money nowadays and what they will look like in the next five to 10 years.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Mark Shapiro

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

