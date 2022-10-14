 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Evolving Relationship Between Talent and Representation With Endeavor President Mark Shapiro

Matt and Mark discuss the future of streaming, the evolving relationship between talent and representation in the creator economy, and Endeavor’s interest in sports, gambling, and the college NIL market

By Matthew Belloni
Hall des Lumières Opening Night Party Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Endeavor


Matt is joined by president of Endeavor Mark Shapiro to discuss the future of streaming, the evolving relationship between talent and representation in the creator economy, Endeavor’s interest in sports, gambling, and the college NIL market, as well as Monday Night Football’s future at ESPN. They discuss how agencies are making money nowadays and what they will look like in the next five to 10 years.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Mark Shapiro
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

