‘Andor’ Episode 6 Instant Reactions, and Big MCU Delays

The Midnight Boys discuss the latest series from the Star Wars franchise and the search for a new ‘Blade’ director

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The Midnight Boys return to take the 40 million and run, as well as give their reactions to the latest episode of Andor (05:34). They also break down what might make this the best episode of the season so far (28:20). Later, they discuss the newly delayed slate of Marvel films due to Blade searching for a new director (64:03).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

