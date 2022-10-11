The Unfunny Decline of Comedy Central



In light of Trevor Noah’s recent announcement that he will be exiting The Daily Show, Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw discuss what has happened to Comedy Central and why the once-beloved comedy hub has been reduced to a channel for reruns. They also discuss the value the network brings to Paramount and what the future looks like for The Daily Show and other late-night television shows.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

