‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys continue their journey through The Book of Boba Fett with their instant reactions to the second episode of the Disney+ series (02:00). They also discuss the latest trailer for The Batman, rumored DC Extended Universe recastings, and expectations for Peacemaker (1:02:00). And things draw to a close when Charles locks in on Cobra Kai (1:23:00).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
