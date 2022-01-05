 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 Instant Reactions

Plus, Van and Charles discuss the newest trailer for ‘The Batman’

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
The Midnight Boys continue their journey through The Book of Boba Fett with their instant reactions to the second episode of the Disney+ series (02:00). They also discuss the latest trailer for The Batman, rumored DC Extended Universe recastings, and expectations for Peacemaker (1:02:00). And things draw to a close when Charles locks in on Cobra Kai (1:23:00).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

