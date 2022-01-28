 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Championship Round Film Breakdowns With Ted Nguyen, the Forgotten Character in the Steroid Saga, Plus ‘The Line’ Director Doug Shultz

Ryen also hits on whether or not Ben Simmons’s trade value has diminished from August 2021 and the 76ers quest for a favorable trade

By Ryen Russillo
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on MLB players bearing the blame for the steroids era by being left out of the Baseball Hall of Fame (0:47), before briefly hitting on whether or not Ben Simmons’s trade value has diminished from August 2021 and the 76ers quest for a favorable trade (10:01). Next, Ryen talks with The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen about his film breakdown of the upcoming conference championship round of the NFL playoffs (20:07). Then Ryen talks with filmmaker Doug Shultz about his Apple TV+ docuseries The Line (41:57), before answering some listener submitted Life-Advice questions (1:26:34).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Ted Nguyen and Doug Shultz
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

