 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 5 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles discuss the reveal of a familiar character and the introduction of a new ship

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Disney+


Charles and Van put on their best Beskar armor and dive right into their thoughts on the electrifying fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett (02:55). They discuss the reveal of a major familiar character into the fold along with the introduction of a new ship (29:13), all before sharing what it means for the rest of the season as well as touching on some of the best things they are looking forward to.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Spo Keeping the Heat Hot, the Bucks’ Defensive Evolution, and the Flawed All-Star Process

Plus, breaking down the Mavs defense and the Blazers without Damian Lillard

By Kevin O'Connor

Tony Romo Is America’s Biggest NFL Fan, and He’s Not Afraid To Show It

As an announcer, Romo plays to the level of the competition. Chiefs-Bills was football ecstasy, which meant he was at his giddy, exuberant best. The problem is that most games aren’t half as fun, and giddiness is no substitute for analysis.

By Bryan Curtis

What Are the Most Important Things About the Conference Championship Games?

Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor, and Ben Baby to preview this weekend’s NFL conference championships

By Kevin Clark

Kevin Huerter on the Hawks’ Struggles, Defending Trae Young, and Alter Egos, Plus Anthony Edwards and T’Wolves Love With Analyst Jim Petersen

The Hawks guard joins Russillo to discuss his career and his hopes for the season, before Petersen discusses the impact of coach Chris Finch on Minnesota

By Ryen Russillo

Sean Payton Left the NFL. He Hasn’t Relinquished His Control Over It. 

It remains to be seen what Payton’s next move will be. But if and when he’s ready to return to the NFL, the league will be waiting for him.

By Kevin Clark

Tupac Against the World

Rob breaks down the complicated life and indelible legacy of one of the most important figures hip-hop ever produced, including his megahit "California Love"

By Rob Harvilla