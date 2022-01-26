‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 5 Instant Reactions



Charles and Van put on their best Beskar armor and dive right into their thoughts on the electrifying fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett (02:55). They discuss the reveal of a major familiar character into the fold along with the introduction of a new ship (29:13), all before sharing what it means for the rest of the season as well as touching on some of the best things they are looking forward to.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts