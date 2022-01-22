 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The NFL Food-City Playoffs: Delicious Divisional Round - NFC Edition

Joe, Craig, and Mallory Rubin pit San Francisco’s bread bowl with clam chowder against the classic Philly cheesesteak, and the L.A. taco faces off with Green Bay brats and cheese curds

By Joe House, Craig Horlbeck, and Mallory Rubin
Nutrition At Football Stadiums Photo by Krafft Angerer/Bongarts/Getty Images

Joe House and Craig Horlbeck are once again joined by Mallory Rubin as they continue to eat their way through the NFC side of the bracket. They pit San Francisco’s bread bowl with clam chowder against the classic Philly cheesesteak, and the L.A. taco faces off with Green Bay brats and cheese curds. It’s all up for grabs as these four dishes vie for spots in the Chompionship Game.

The only way to know if they got this right is to bellysource it! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs and let us know.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Mallory Rubin
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

