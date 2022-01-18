TV Football Breakdown, Media Piss Test, and Netflix Sports Docs



Bryan and David break down media moments from the football-packed weekend, including Drew Brees’s reporting, Troy Aikman’s Cowboys comment, and Dak Prescott’s reaction to his fans throwing trash on the field (0:28). Then they switch gears for another Media Piss Test, where they decide whether Mike Lindell soiled the bit, before reacting to the news of upcoming Netflix sports docs highlighting both tennis and golf (27:46). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun-Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

