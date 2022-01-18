 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TV Football Breakdown, Media Piss Test, and Netflix Sports Docs

Bryan and David break down media moments from wild-card weekend

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


Bryan and David break down media moments from the football-packed weekend, including Drew Brees’s reporting, Troy Aikman’s Cowboys comment, and Dak Prescott’s reaction to his fans throwing trash on the field (0:28). Then they switch gears for another Media Piss Test, where they decide whether Mike Lindell soiled the bit, before reacting to the news of upcoming Netflix sports docs highlighting both tennis and golf (27:46). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun-Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

