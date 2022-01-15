The NFL Food City Playoffs: Wild-Belly Weekend – AFC Edition

It’s time to crown the top AFC food, and House and Craig have enlisted the help of David Jacoby to share his food expertise. The first step? Determining the signature food from each city. While cities like Buffalo may have obvious standouts, Las Vegas presents more of a challenge in our Gridiron Gobblefest. Listen in as House and Co. narrow the field from seven to four and work closer to naming a winner.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guest: David Jacoby

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

