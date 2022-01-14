 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Playoff Draft Revisit, Coach Luke Fickell on Taking Cincinnati to the Playoff, and ‘Ozark’ EP Chris Mundy

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on all six Round 1 NFL playoff matchups (0:37) before revisiting the NFL playoff draft from November with Ceruti and Kyle (13:10). Then Ryen is joined by Cincinnati football head coach Luke Fickell to discuss the 13-0 regular season, matching up with Alabama in the CFP semifinal, QB Desmond Ridder, his friendship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, his season as Ohio State interim head coach, building the program at Cincinnati, and more (20:27). Then Ryen talks with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy about building the show’s characters, the difficulty of trimming story lines, writing for kids, working with Jason Bateman, and more (50:18). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:04).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Luke Fickell and Chris Mundy
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

