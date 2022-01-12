‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are calling upon the three families to talk about all things Book of Boba Fett in the latest episode (06:17). They discuss the episode’s colorful gang of cyborg youths, baby rancors, and sniveling mayoral assistants that give Boba a bunch of trouble. Later, they call upon listeners to ask about the subject of the first Midnight Mulligan (54:29) and lock in with Steve to finally see the film Dredd (65:10).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
