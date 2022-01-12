The NFL Food City Playoffs: Wild-Belly Weekend—NFC Edition



With the help of Craig Horlbeck, House is on a mission to find, and eat, the best food from every NFL playoff city. This episode, they’re joined by Mallory Rubin to find the most iconic food from each NFC city, and then pit the dishes head to head according to their playoff matchups. But with powerhouses like the Philly cheesesteak and L.A. tacos, do any of the other foods stand a chance? Tune in all postseason long as House works to crown the top NFL food dish.

We want to hear from you! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guest: Mallory Rubin

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS