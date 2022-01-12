 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The NFL Food City Playoffs: Wild-Belly Weekend—NFC Edition

Joe House and Craig Horlbeck are joined by Mallory Rubin to find the best food from each NFC city

By Joe House, Craig Horlbeck, and Mallory Rubin
Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


With the help of Craig Horlbeck, House is on a mission to find, and eat, the best food from every NFL playoff city. This episode, they’re joined by Mallory Rubin to find the most iconic food from each NFC city, and then pit the dishes head to head according to their playoff matchups. But with powerhouses like the Philly cheesesteak and L.A. tacos, do any of the other foods stand a chance? Tune in all postseason long as House works to crown the top NFL food dish.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Mallory Rubin
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

