‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys strap on their ice packs and give their immediate thoughts on the fourth episode of Hawkeye (06:06). They attempt to uncover what is going on with the mysterious watch as well as debate the merits of the famous “quarter trick” (32:26). They also discuss Clint’s most emotional reveal yet (48:40) and later they “Lock In With Jomi” and discuss the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer (53:04).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal