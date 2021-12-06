Farewell, Chris Cuomo. Plus: Can Recipes Be Plagiarized?



Bryan and David react to the news that Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN and then discuss actions leading up to the decision and what this means for the organization (3:30). Later, they weigh in on the conversation presented by Priya Krishna’s New York Times article, “Who Owns a Recipe? A Plagiarism Claim Has Cookbook Authors Asking,” and talk about the concept of recipe plagiarism (25:27). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

