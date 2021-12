The Midnight Boys set off to a galaxy far far away and give their instant reactions to the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett (05:58). They also see what they would do as an intergalactic crime boss (37:45) and check in on the #RecastTChalla movement (58:09).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts