‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

The entire Ringer-Verse gang assembled to discuss their instant reactions to the penultimate episode of Hawkeye (03:48). They discuss the biggest revelation involving the inclusion of Echo’s story (51:06). They also discuss the elusive Jack and what comes next for him, as well as a major MCU villain’s reveal.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
