 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

The ‘Ringer-Verse’ crew assembled to discuss the big villain reveal, Jack’s future, and updates to Echo’s story line

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


The entire Ringer-Verse gang assembled to discuss their instant reactions to the penultimate episode of Hawkeye (03:48). They discuss the biggest revelation involving the inclusion of Echo’s story (51:06). They also discuss the elusive Jack and what comes next for him, as well as a major MCU villain’s reveal.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In TV

The Latest

Trade Season, and the Jazz Hire Danny Ainge

Plus, Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the league

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Are the Packers Going to Win the NFC? 

Kevin and James Jones discuss the Packers’ playoff chances before Danny Kelly and Steven Ruiz join the show for a hot take retrospective

By Kevin Clark, James Jones, and 2 more

Previewing the Biggest Matchups of Week 15 and Wondering What Impact COVID Will Have

Warren and Ben wonder how the Colts will fare against Mac Jones and the Patriots, discuss whether the Saints defense will continue to give Tom Brady problems, and look ahead to Falcons-49ers, WFT-Eagles, and ‘TNF’

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Recap: Hail to the King

An eventful installment of Hawkeye’s holiday adventure fulfilled fan hopes and expectations, raised the stakes for the finale, and laid the groundwork for future MCU stories

By Daniel Chin

Todd McShay’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft Includes Four First-Round QBs. Plus: Steph Curry’s Influence.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Play

The Secret to Stopping Elite QBs: How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back, Part 2

Ben Solak explains the shift in defensive approach around the league when it comes to stopping, or at least slowing down, elite quarterbacks

By Ben Solak