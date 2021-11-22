The Tom Brady Doc, Fox Resignations, and Who’s “on Steroids”

Bryan and David discuss the new Tom Brady documentary Man in the Arena, and break down the athlete-produced doc, the new sports memoir, and Scottie Pippen’s response to The Last Dance in his new book (4:42). Then, they touch on commentator and writers Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes quitting Fox News due to Tucker Carlson’s upcoming documentary about January 6 (22:15) before wrapping things up with another media piss test (35:34). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS