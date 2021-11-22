 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Tom Brady Doc, Fox Resignations, and Who’s “on Steroids”

Plus, breaking down Scottie Pippen’s response to ‘The Last Dance’

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
AP


Bryan and David discuss the new Tom Brady documentary Man in the Arena, and break down the athlete-produced doc, the new sports memoir, and Scottie Pippen’s response to The Last Dance in his new book (4:42). Then, they touch on commentator and writers Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes quitting Fox News due to Tucker Carlson’s upcoming documentary about January 6 (22:15) before wrapping things up with another media piss test (35:34). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

