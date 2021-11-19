 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Appreciating Lamar Jackson’s Greatness, Bulls Have a “Big” Problem, and a Conversation With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Jason talks to Van and Rachel about the creative process behind their show, Scottie Pippen’s book, and the best and worst days of their careers

By Jason Goff, Van Lathan, and Rachel Lindsay
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Jason opens the show by taking some time to highlight what a special player Lamar Jackson is and why the Bears could be in for a tough day this Sunday against the Ravens (0:30). Coming off a tough loss in Portland, Jason takes a look at the Bulls’ roster deficiencies and tells us why the problems in last night’s loss may return throughout the season (10:53). Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay host The Ringer’s Higher Learning podcast twice a week, and they sit down with Jason to discuss the creative process behind their show (14:00), Scottie Pippen’s book (44:00), and the best and worst days of their careers (1:10:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

