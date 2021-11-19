Appreciating Lamar Jackson’s Greatness, Bulls Have a “Big” Problem, and a Conversation With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Jason opens the show by taking some time to highlight what a special player Lamar Jackson is and why the Bears could be in for a tough day this Sunday against the Ravens (0:30). Coming off a tough loss in Portland, Jason takes a look at the Bulls’ roster deficiencies and tells us why the problems in last night’s loss may return throughout the season (10:53). Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay host The Ringer’s Higher Learning podcast twice a week, and they sit down with Jason to discuss the creative process behind their show (14:00), Scottie Pippen’s book (44:00), and the best and worst days of their careers (1:10:00).
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
