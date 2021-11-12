 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Disney+ Day Recap and Producer Nate Moore

Charles and Van sit down with MCU producer Nate Moore, who reveals exclusive news regarding “Eternals’, ‘Blade’, and the future of T’Challa in the MCU

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and Joanna Robinson
Rome Film Fest 2021 Photo by Andrea Staccioli/ Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Van, Charles, and Joanna join to form The House of Midnight to recap all of the biggest news and announcements from Disney+ Day (04:14). They also break down the latest news from Marvel, including Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She Hulk, and much more (25:41). Later, Charles and Van sit down with MCU producer Nate Moore, who reveals exclusive news regarding Eternals, Blade, and the future of T’Challa in the MCU (67:30).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Nate Moore
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Movies

The Latest

Week 10 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Saints, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven dissect the biggest matchups of the week and highlight the Games That Need Games

By Mike Itchue

Building Week 10 Betting Cards and Discussing the Best Thanksgiving Pies

Plus, there’s an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 8: “Free From Week”

Plus, Kate and Amelia hand out their awards for the Soggiest Bottom, Best Sound Bites, and Best Brit Fit

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive? Plus, Guy Fieri the Wedding Officiant and the Goop Gift Guide.

Also, why is Taylor Swift’s Starbucks drink so boring?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Super Bowl Team Draft, Adam Amin on the Bulls, Plus Ben Solak on Whether Twitter Is Smarter Than NFL Coaches

Plus, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo and Ben Solak

NBA Hot and Cold, Cam Newton and OBJ Card Values, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Jesse revisits Josh Luber’s paper on the sports cards industry from last week to make some follow-up points

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson