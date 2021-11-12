Disney+ Day Recap and Producer Nate Moore

Van, Charles, and Joanna join to form The House of Midnight to recap all of the biggest news and announcements from Disney+ Day (04:14). They also break down the latest news from Marvel, including Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She Hulk, and much more (25:41). Later, Charles and Van sit down with MCU producer Nate Moore, who reveals exclusive news regarding Eternals, Blade, and the future of T’Challa in the MCU (67:30).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Nate Moore
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
