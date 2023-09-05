Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Season 1 Instant Reactions



Charles Holmes is joined by Jessica Clemons and Justin Charity to discuss Netflix’s latest anime turned live-action series, One Piece. They give context pertaining to the One Piece manga and anime and discuss why American live action inspired by anime is usually so difficult to get right (02:00). Then, they dive into a spoiler-filled conversation in which they share their thoughts on One Piece Season 1 (19:00). Later, they discuss where One Piece could go for a second season and how anime turned live action could eventually take over pop culture (45:30).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Jessica Clemons, and Justin Charity

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

