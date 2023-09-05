 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Season 1 Instant Reactions

Charles, Jessica, and Justin get together to break down the latest anime turned live-action series and explore why so many previous ones failed

By Charles Holmes, Jessica Clemons, and Justin Charity
Netflix


Charles Holmes is joined by Jessica Clemons and Justin Charity to discuss Netflix’s latest anime turned live-action series, One Piece. They give context pertaining to the One Piece manga and anime and discuss why American live action inspired by anime is usually so difficult to get right (02:00). Then, they dive into a spoiler-filled conversation in which they share their thoughts on One Piece Season 1 (19:00). Later, they discuss where One Piece could go for a second season and how anime turned live action could eventually take over pop culture (45:30).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Jessica Clemons, and Justin Charity
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Eagles-Patriots Preview and Season Predictions!

Plus, Ben and Sheil are still on Gannon Watch!

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Seven Players With the Most to Prove This Season

Plus, Austin’s reaction to Noah Lyles’s NBA comments

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Why WWE Doesn’t Need CM Punk, the Judgment Day Has Replaced the Bloodline, Plus a Breakdown of John Cena’s Return

The guys also discuss the cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Can SGA Make the Leap Next Season? Plus, Admiring All the Talent at the World Cup and the Lost Art of Rebounding.

Verno and KOC also chat about Noah Lyles’s "world champions" comments

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ and Taylor Sheridan’s Worldview. Plus, the Disney Cable Dispute and ‘Winning Time.’

Chris and Andy chat about some recent TV episodes and break down the dispute between Disney and Charter Communications

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

An Early Look at Pats-Eagles With Khari Thompson. Plus, Top Five Brady Moments.

Brian and Khari look ahead to the season opener and discuss some interesting NFL teams

By Brian Barrett