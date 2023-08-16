 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Ahsoka’ Primer Watch List: One Episode to Understand Each Character

If you’ve never seen ‘The Clone Wars’ or ‘Rebels’ or even ‘The Mandalorian,’ this is the pod you’re looking for

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
They are no Jedi! But Mal and Jo are back to help you prep for the impending live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka by sharing their watch list of the most illuminating previous Star Wars episodes to boot up in order to familiarize yourself with the titular Force-wielder (08:48), the Ghost crew, and the other characters who look like they’ll be central to Ahsoka. If you’ve never seen The Clone Wars or Rebels or even The Mandalorian, this is the pod you’re looking for. If you have, great news: This is also the pod you’re looking for.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

