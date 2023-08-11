 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Reactions

Jo and Ben go into the season’s structure, the characters, the romances, the musical episode, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
CBS Television Studios


Ben and Joanna boldly go where no pod has gone before as they explore Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. They start by discussing their personal journeys with Star Trek and evaluating the current start of Star Trek content as a whole (10:45). Then, they break down the highs and lows of Strange New Worlds Season 2. They talk about the season’s structure, the characters, the romances, the musical episode, and more (42:19)!

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Duck

Rachel Khong joins Dave and Chris in person to discuss all things duck related and then tell the tales of their respective adventures making Natalie Cho’s family-favorite braised duck recipe

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Tory Lanez Sentence With Meghann Cuniff, and the Miseducation of Floridian Students

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also react to Ne-Yo’s controversial statements regarding trans youth

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

A Crocs and Pop-Tarts Team-Up, a Minnesota Pasta Thief, and Tasting High-End Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a nacho cheese highway accident, share their thoughts on In-I-Nout, an In-N-Out copycat restaurant, and opine on vegan culture

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Episode 2: “I Just Don’t Talk About It”

In Episode 2, host Brian Raftery looks at how mainstream Hollywood tried to dodge the war in the early ’70s—while a series of gritty underground films brought the combat to moviegoers across the country.

By Brian Raftery

Make More Movies Set on Old Wooden Ships

With the arrival of ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ there’s never been a better time to bring back seafaring epics in the vein of ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

By Miles Surrey

What Type of NBA Career Would You Rather Have: Better Peak or Longevity? Plus, Listener Questions!

Plus, a few listener questions, ranking their top seven current players, and talk of Pausha’s on-court skills

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi