‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Reactions

Ben and Joanna boldly go where no pod has gone before as they explore Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. They start by discussing their personal journeys with Star Trek and evaluating the current start of Star Trek content as a whole (10:45). Then, they break down the highs and lows of Strange New Worlds Season 2. They talk about the season’s structure, the characters, the romances, the musical episode, and more (42:19)!
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
