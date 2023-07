Jessica Clemons might not be a Mega Super Skrull, but she is our expert when it comes to looking at the biggest Easter eggs in Episode 6 of Secret Invasion. Jess takes a look at the Gravik speech (2:50), all the powers that were in the Harvest (4:50), and why President Ritson is actually the worst (9:23).

Host: Jessica Clemons

Producers: Ronak Nair, Aleya Zenieris, and Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Richie Bozek, and Arjuna Ramgopal

