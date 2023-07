Jessica Clemons is breaking down the latest teaser trailer for Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys. She dives into who all the new characters are, discusses the larger connections to The Boys, and speculates on what could happen in the series.

Host: Jessica Clemons

Producers: Aleya Zenieris and Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Richie Bozek and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts