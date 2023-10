Jessica Clemons is back to share all the Easter eggs, theories, and breakdowns she has from Loki Season 2, Episode 1. Is Loki in the past, present, or future (2:10)? Who is X-5 (2:57)? Is the Temporal Loom related to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (8:30)? What do the credits tell us (13:50)?

Host: Jessica Clemons

Producers: Aleya Zenieris and Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

