What You Need to Know Before Beginning HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Ben and Daniel preview the upcoming video game adaptation

By Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin
When you’re lost in the darkness, look for this pod. Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin answer 10 questions about what you need to know before watching HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us (02:02). In their mostly spoiler-free conversation, they discuss what makes this video game so special and significant that it’s being adapted, if you need to play the game before watching the show, the perfect casting of Joel and Ellie, as well as why a TV show is a better adaptation choice for the game over a movie. Then they answer the biggest question of all: Will this end the curse of bad video game adaptations?

Host: Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

