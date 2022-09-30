 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Deep Dive

Plus, Joanna and Mal discuss their theories after this episode’s explosive ending

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Amazon


Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (8:13). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (23:13). Later, they discuss their theories after this episode’s explosive ending (1:41:32).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

